J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 611.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 2.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 268,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,254. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

