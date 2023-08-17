Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 72,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.84. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 211.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Iteris by 307.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 450,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iteris by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 429,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iteris by 333.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

