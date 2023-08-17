iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.99% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $125,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 260,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,226. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

