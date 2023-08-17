iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,932,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

