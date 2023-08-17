iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. 848,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,145. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

