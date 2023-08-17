iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

