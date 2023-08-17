iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.14 and last traded at C$50.14. Approximately 17,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 32,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.13.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.09.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th.

