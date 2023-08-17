iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.51. 17,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 18,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

