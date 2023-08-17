iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

EEMA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 52,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,107. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

