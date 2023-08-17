iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
EEMA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 52,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,107. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
