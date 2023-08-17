iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Reduced by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,414,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 930,820 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

