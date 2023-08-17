iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 107,762 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 73,075 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 11,051,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,379,863. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

