iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

