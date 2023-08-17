iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $438.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.51 and a 200 day moving average of $422.59. The stock has a market cap of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.