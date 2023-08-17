iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,691. The company has a market capitalization of $341.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.