iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 358,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,752. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.