Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 2,342,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

