Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Invitae has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,297,000 after buying an additional 4,258,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 1,574.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 314.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 648,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

