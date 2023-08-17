Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 51,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 137% compared to the typical volume of 21,652 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $102.15. 2,334,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.