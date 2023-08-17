Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.82. 38,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 121,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

