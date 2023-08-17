Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 449,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

