Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.92. 300,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,026. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.