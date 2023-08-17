Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,843. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.