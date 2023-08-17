Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $560.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

INTU traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.57. 480,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

