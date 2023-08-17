Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average of $277.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

