Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Shares Down 1.9%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.50. 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Insight Acquisition Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Get Insight Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insight Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.