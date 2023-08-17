Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 7,496 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonos Stock Down 0.1 %

SONO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

