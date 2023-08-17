Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at $77,646,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 18,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

