Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 47,707 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,077.75.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

Samsara stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,374. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

