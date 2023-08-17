Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $1,116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RYAN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 830,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,393. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

