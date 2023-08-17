Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells 13,369 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $72,058.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ranpak Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PACK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,258. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

