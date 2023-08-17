Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

