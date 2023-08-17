Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 30,194 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,575 shares in the company, valued at $24,221,801.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $293,272.12.

Cricut Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 348,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,451. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

