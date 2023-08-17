Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $510,412.59 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.