Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,466,667 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 16,466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 7,490,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

