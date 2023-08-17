Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £299 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £299 ($379.30).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £308.56 ($391.42).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 596 ($7.56) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,005 ($12.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 670.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The company has a market cap of £340.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,591.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

