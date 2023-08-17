Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Cassandra R. Sanford bought 1,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Busey by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

