Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) Director Cassandra R. Sanford bought 1,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Busey by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

