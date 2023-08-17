Innovis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 367,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 251,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.
Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NRIX opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $17.64.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.