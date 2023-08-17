Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 7,048 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Internet Bancorp worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $39.00.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

