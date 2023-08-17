Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 29,853 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

