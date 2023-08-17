Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,416 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in NCR by 3,422.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

