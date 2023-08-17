Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

