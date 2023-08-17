Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Gilad Shany Buys 45,000 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) Director Gilad Shany acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gilad Shany acquired 28,328 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gilad Shany acquired 32,660 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20.

CTV stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

