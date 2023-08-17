Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Zvika Netter Buys 50,000 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,010,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,698.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, May 19th, Zvika Netter bought 100,000 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00.

NYSE:CTV opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

CTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innovid by 468.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,782,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,127 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 406.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

