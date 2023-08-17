InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. InFinT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,936,530,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

