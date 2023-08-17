Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,092 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $439.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 226.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

