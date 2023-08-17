IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,611.0 days.
IMCD Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.
IMCD Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.