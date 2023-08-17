IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,611.0 days.

IMCD Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

