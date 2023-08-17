Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.
Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.