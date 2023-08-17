Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

