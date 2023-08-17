Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMAW remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMAW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

