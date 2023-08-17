Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 18,520,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

HPP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

