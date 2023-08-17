HST Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 18,552 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 277,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

